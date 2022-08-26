Ronda Rousey’s Creative Direction Heading Into WWE Clash at the Castle

Ronda Rousey is not expected to wrestle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle PLE, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, Rousey may still appear on the show, which is why she was reportedly brought back to television so quickly after being “suspended” in storyline.

Meltzer reported on Rousey’s creative direction. He said that “the long-term idea for her was to be a heel, but obviously right now the storyline with her suspended and defying authority is for her to be a babyface.”

WWE is said to be “very happy” with Rousey’s recent reactions, and a rematch with Smackdown women’s champion Liv Morgan is still expected to take place at some point.