Rope Breaks At Thursday’s WWE Live Event In Newcastle, England

WWE’s 2022 European spring tour kicked off today in Newcastle, England. One of the matches that took place featured Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre. At one point, McIntyre ran into the ropes and the top rope broke which led to Lashley falling to the outside of the ring. According to @bayIynch, who recorded video footage of the incident, Lashley recovered and was able to finish the match.

okay to answer a few questions! Yes this was tonight at the newcastle show. Bobby seems to be fine and un injured- he continued the match. — 🍂 aimsˎˊ˗ (@bayIynch) April 28, 2022

McIntyre reacted to the match:

“Thank you #WWENewcastle We tore the house…..and the ring down!”