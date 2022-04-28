Rope Breaks At Thursday’s WWE Live Event In Newcastle, England

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE’s 2022 European spring tour kicked off today in Newcastle, England. One of the matches that took place featured Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre. At one point, McIntyre ran into the ropes and the top rope broke which led to Lashley falling to the outside of the ring. According to @bayIynch, who recorded video footage of the incident, Lashley recovered and was able to finish the match.

McIntyre reacted to the match:

“Thank you #WWENewcastle We tore the house…..and the ring down!”

