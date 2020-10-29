Rosemary Addresses Criticism Of Impact Wrestling Shooting

Impact Wrestling star Rosemary, using her Courtney Rush Twitter account, responded to criticism of this week’s wedding segment that ended with groom John E. Bravo being shot:
*shaking fist* ‘Be original! Do what everybody else is doing and stop thinking outside the box. Original, dammit!’ 🙈😂
Ok, Burner Account Bill. Keep bein salty.
(I also pop anytime ‘lame’ is used as an insult, like 1995 called bud, you still got ‘sike’ in your arsenal, too?) https://t.co/K1ZbnKzlZt
— Courtney Rush – #DUB3's Living Legend (@Rushlemania) October 28, 2020
You must’ve been put off wrestling for decades then; it’s nothing new.
I can’t remember matches but I sure as shit remember Macho Man bit by a snake or Ultimate Warrior suffocating in the casket 🤷🏼♀️
I get its not for everyone but don’t act like wrestling hasn’t always been weird https://t.co/alm9a1zb3z
— Courtney Rush – #DUB3's Living Legend (@Rushlemania) October 28, 2020