Rosemary and Havok Retain Knockouts Tag Team Titles At Impact Knockouts Knockdown

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Rosemary and Havok put the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles up for grabs in a match against The Influence.

It happened at Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts Knockdown special on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

The match saw the champions successfully retain. This was the main event of the show.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR