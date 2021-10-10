Rosemary and Havok Retain Knockouts Tag Team Titles At Impact Knockouts Knockdown

Rosemary and Havok put the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles up for grabs in a match against The Influence.
It happened at Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts Knockdown special on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.
The match saw the champions successfully retain. This was the main event of the show.
.@TenilleDashwood snaps @WeAreRosemary in half with a neckbreaker in the ropes. #KnockoutsKnockdown pic.twitter.com/5sieo5CKXv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 10, 2021
.@WeAreRosemary takes @TenilleDashwood to the Upside Down and there's nothing @kalebKonley can do about it. #KnockoutsKnockdown pic.twitter.com/hjOsAuFidO
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 10, 2021
.@WeAreRosemary needs no encouragement to bite somebody's face off. #KnockoutsKnockdown @MadisonRayne pic.twitter.com/jNfD9wVDVn
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 10, 2021