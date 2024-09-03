Rosemary vs. Tatum Paxley Announced For 9/3 WWE NXT In Orlando, FL.

Rosemary is returning to the Capitol Wrestling Center this week.

Ahead of tonight’s post-No Mercy episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network at 8/7c, the company has announced Rosemary vs. Tatum Paxley in one-on-one action.

Previously announced for the September 3 episode of WWE NXT this evening:

* Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne

* Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King

* Gallus vs. The Rascalz vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger (Tag-Team Title Eliminator)