Rosemary vs. Tatum Paxley Announced For 9/3 WWE NXT In Orlando, FL.

Rosemary is returning to the Capitol Wrestling Center this week.
Ahead of tonight’s post-No Mercy episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network at 8/7c, the company has announced Rosemary vs. Tatum Paxley in one-on-one action.
Previously announced for the September 3 episode of WWE NXT this evening:
* Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne
* Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King
* Gallus vs. The Rascalz vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger (Tag-Team Title Eliminator)
🚨 🚨 🚨
After taking out @therealestwendy at #NXTNoMercy, @TatumPaxley will battle it out with @WeAreRosemary TONIGHT on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/2nNpiBfh1i
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 3, 2024