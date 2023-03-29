Roxanne Perez Added To Women’s Title Ladder Match At NXT Stand & Deliver 2023

You can officially pencil in a late change to the originally advertised lineup for the NXT Women’s Championship Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver 2023.

During Tuesday night’s Stand & Deliver 2023 “go-home” episode of NXT on USA, Roxanne Perez convinced Shawn Michaels to allow her to compete in the ladder match with the NXT Women’s Championship on-the-line at the brand’s WrestleMania Weekend show.

With that now known, the bout will feature Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Indi Hartwell in a ladder match to determine the NXT Women’s Champion.

