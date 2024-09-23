Roxanne Perez And Cora Jade Poke Fun At CM Punk With An Early Birthday Gift

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and injured NXT star Cora Jade poked some fun at top WWE star CM Punk by giving him an early birthday gift. Punk took to his Instagram stories to share a birthday napkin from the NXT stars celebrating his 100th birthday.

The Best In The World turns 46 next month.

Punk wrote, “The kids are alright, when they’re not being brats. (I am not 100)”

The napkin gifted to Punk says, “I’m old, I’m tired, and I work with children,” which is a reference to a quote from his comments at the AEW All Out 2022 press conference.