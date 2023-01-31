Roxanne Perez Comments On Her Close Friendship With Bayley

Roxanne Perez recently appeared as a guest on the Under The Ring podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE NXT Women’s Champion spoke about developing a sister-like friendship with Bayley during her time at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

“There’s a couple people, but one that really sticks out to me is Bayley,” Perez wrote. “While she was down in the PC for rehab, we kind of got close. She kind of took me, Cora [Jade], Jacy Jane, and Indi Hartwell under her wing and she gave us so much advice.”

Perez continued, “She’s so awesome. She was always so open to me going up to her and asking her wrestling questions or even just life questions. She’s been like a big sister to me and it’s cool because I’ve looked up to her for so long.”

