Roxanne Perez Discusses Her Plans For The WWE Main Roster

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez recently spoke with Pro Wrestling Illustrated on a number of topics including her plans for the main roster.

Perez said, “Honestly, when I first got to WWE, I feel like everybody wants to go to the main roster.” “Even now, having to stay in NXT when you really want to go up there and get that break. Since I was a kid, I wanted to be on Raw or SmackDown. Now, being in NXT and being able to become the two-time NXT Women’s Champion, I realize how much fun that I’m having here.”

“I have gone to the main roster. I’ve been part of two Royal Rumbles, I’ve made an appearance on SmackDown and Raw. I’ve had a little taste of everything there. I know for a fact that when I have gone up there, I showed up and showed out. I have a good feeling that once I get that call up, all those girls better be ready. I’m going to take over.”

You can check out Perez’s comments in the video below.

