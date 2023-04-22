Roxanne Perez Looks Back On Training With Booker T, WWE Tryout & More

Roxanne Perez recently spoke with the folks from Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former NXT Women’s Champion reflected on her WWE tryout, as well as training with WWE Hall of Fame legend and Reality of Wrestling promoter Booker T early in her career.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how certain higher-ups in WWE told her she was good prior to her even coming in: “That felt so cool to me. As a kid, my dream was going to WWE and I was like, ‘I don’t know how I’m gonna get there, but I’m gonna do it.’ Then I find out about the indies and I found out how you can just work your way up throughout the indies and one day maybe they’ll call me. That’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to make a big enough name for myself to where I don’t have to beg. They will contact me and be like, ‘Hey, we want you because your work spoke for yourself.’ When I got there, it was crazy to do my tryout and people were like, ‘Yeah, we know you.’ I would never have expected to come into a WWE tryout and people be like, ‘Yeah, you’re good.’”

On her training at Booker T’s school and how it helped prep her for her eventual WWE tryout: “I definitely did my homework, especially training at Booker T’s school. He prepared me. My boyfriend, Gino Medina, he’s awesome and he prepared me for that tryout. I was ready. He had me doing some crazy cardio. He’s done a tryout before, so he’s like, ‘Yeah, this is what they do,’ and it was way less than what he had me do. But I was over prepared. So that was good.”

Check out the complete interview at Fightful.com.