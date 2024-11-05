Roxanne Perez Names Today’s WWE NXT Four Horsewomen

The Four Horsewomen of MMA are Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir, while the Four Horsewomen of WWE are Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch.

For years, people have debated which group is the real Four Horsewomen. Fans have long desired a showdown between these two groups. It never happened, despite the fact that everyone involved was under contract with WWE.

While appearing on the In The Kliq podcast, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez discussed her belief that she, Cora Jade, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia are the new Four Horsewomen.

Perez stated, “I actually saw a post about this the other day, and I agree with it very much. It would be me, Cora Jade, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia. I feel like we’re a little alike in different ways, in the same way being that we have always wanted to be a part of the WWE since we were young, we put in those years, those 1,000 hours to become great, and now we’re able to be a part of the greatest women’s division in the world. I think that that has a lot to do with us four women.”

This week’s NXT episode will feature Perez, Cora Jade, Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx vs. Jordynne Grace, Kelani Jordan, Zaria, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer.