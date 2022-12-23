Roxanne Perez on What Happened Behind the Scenes Between Her and Mandy Rose

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mandy Rose was released by WWE one day after losing the NXT women’s title to Roxanne Perez after it was discovered that she had adult content on her subscription website.

Roxanne shared her thoughts on Rose with BTSport.com.

“You know, Mandy is so amazing. She honestly is one of the best and sweetest humans I’ve ever met. Since the moment I stepped into NXT…it’s nerve-racking to be surrounded by people you’ve been inspired by. And one of my first few matches was against her for the NXT women’s championship. She’s always been so sweet to me. She’s always given me the best advice. Before and after the match, she gave me a big hug. We were both crying together. It was cool because she was really happy that she was able to pass it down to me. I’ve gotten so close to her within the last few months. No matter what, she’s going to be amazing and do amazing things.”