Roxanne Perez Reacts To Stephanie Vaquer Mentioning Her On Social Media

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and newly signed WWE star Stephanie Vaquer have been having a war of words on social media recently after Perez mentioned Vaquer on several occasions.

Vaguer posted on her Twitter (X) account last week to respond to being called out on numerous occasions, and Perez responded to the former CMLL star in a new post.

Vaquer wrote, “This is my face every time @roxanne_wwe needs to mention my name….. Esta es mi cara cada vez que Roxanne necesita mencionar mi nombre…. 📸 @monserratyepez 🙏 #laprimera #nxt #wwe #goat”

Perez responded, “I’m glad you hear me 😘”

You can check out the posts below.

This is my face every time @roxanne_wwe needs to mention my name….. Esta es mi cara cada vez que Roxanne necesita mencionar mi nombre…. 📸 @monserratyepez 🙏 #laprimera #nxt #wwe #goat pic.twitter.com/OhTh4K2dpL — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) August 3, 2024