Roxanne Perez Reflects on Appearing on Total Divas Years Before Signing With WWE

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show before tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day broadcast on Peacock.

In a Triple Threat match tonight, Perez will defend her title against Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction.

Speaking about the viral video of Roxanne Perez appearing on Total Divas when she was just 13 years old:

“It’s crazy because when I was a kid, my mom, even if she couldn’t afford to take me to the actual show, she would always take me to the gym to meet the wrestlers. She would take me outside the arena at like two in the afternoon. She would let me out of class to meet the wrestlers. I wanted to meet every single wrestler. Every time I did, I was like, ‘I want to be a wrestler. Do you have any advice for me?’ I picked everybody’s brain as much as I could as a little 13-year old kid.”

“I remember one of the times that I was doing that, there was a camera crew and they were like, ‘Hey, would you guys be willing to be on Total Divas?’ Mom’s like, ‘Yea, sure.’ ‘Okay, you just got to sign these waivers’, so we did that. I didn’t think anything of it and they came and we started talking to them. They were so sweet. They gave me so much advice that stuck with me my whole career.”

“I didn’t think anything of it, but a few months later we were all watching Total Divas and I popped up. We were like, oh my God. This is crazy. I remember talking to my mom and being like, ‘One day they’re going to be able to use that when I make it to WWE, and now that I’m here, it’s like a full circle moment and they actually brought that back. I was just in the Royal Rumble with Natalya, someone that I literally asked for advice from in that clip. It’s just crazy the way the world works.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



