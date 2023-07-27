Roxanne Perez Reflects On Filming Gas Station Brawl With Blair Davenport

Roxanne Perez recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former NXT Women’s Champion reflected on filming the gas station brawl with Blair Davenport for this week’s NXT on USA show, as well as giving her thoughts on their upcoming Weapons Wild Match at NXT Great American Bash 2023 this Sunday night.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On filming the gas station brawl with Blair Davenport for NXT on USA: “That was so much fun. Since the independent scene, I love the hardcore stuff. Doing that whole grocery brawl, and especially it being a callback to ‘Stone Cold’ and Booker T, that was so cool being able to relive watching that. It was pretty cool.”

On giving NXT fans a new side of her going into the Weapons Wild Match with Davenport at Sunday’s NXT Great American Bash 2023 show: “I mean, she has definitely been poking at the bear. I’m still the good guy, I’m still the good guy. But I think I really needed to show her, we had a segment last week where I was just trying to have a conversation with her and tell I her I do have that killer instinct in me. I may be a nice person but, excuse my language, if you “F” with me, you’re gonna see a different side of me. She was laughing in my face and just kind of thinking that I was playing a joke. I showed her. I showed her how much of a joke I really can be.”

