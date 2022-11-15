Roxanne Perez Reveals Her WWE WarGames Dream Team

Last week, WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez appeared on El Brunch de WWE to discuss a variety of topics.

Survivor Series will feature two WarGames matches. Perez named her dream team for the War Games match.

She said, “Well, I would have chosen Cora, but she lost that now. But I would choose Indi Hartwell, I would chose Becky Lynch. This is hard. Like any wrestlers? Me, Becky Lynch, Indi Hartwell, I’ll choose AJ Lee [laughs] and one more, I would choose Bayley.”

She also commented on her goals in WWE, “My dream was always to be a Divas Champion when I was a kid. So maybe if this is possible, if I am Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion at the same time [laughs]. WrestleMania, too.”

(h/t to Fightful for transcription)