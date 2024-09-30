Roxanne Perez Talks About Being Under CM Punk’s “Learning Tree” In WWE

Roxanne Perez spoke about this with 12 WBOY for an interview promoting her title defense against Giulia on the premiere episode of NXT on CW tomorrow night.

During the discussion, the WWE NXT Women’s Champion spoke about how much it means to be under CM Punk’s learning tree after growing up idolizing the WWE legend.

“It’s meant so much to me, especially because I grew up idolizing him,” Perez said of Punk. “Now that I get to be under his learning tree, it’s really cool.”

She added, “He’s so awesome. He stops by our NXT pay-per-views, watches every match from start to finish, and gives us feedback and advice. It’s something he doesn’t have to do, and I think that’s really cool.”

Check out the complete interview at WBOY.com.