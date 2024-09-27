Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia For Women’s Title Set For WWE NXT On CW Debut

Women’s championship action will kick off a new era in WWE NXT.

On Friday, WWE announced Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia for the women’s title as the opening match for the NXT On CW premiere scheduled for October 1 in Chicago, Illinois.

The show will also feature:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair to appear

* NXT Championship – CM Punk to be Special Guest Referee: Ethan Page (c) vs. Trick Williams

* Street Fight: Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz

* Miz TV with Oba Femi and Tony D’Angelo

* Fatal Attraction (TBD) vs. Jaida Parker and Lola Vice