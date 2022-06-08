Roxanne Perez Wins Inaugural WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

Roxanne Perez won the inaugural WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

Perez defeated Tiffany Stratton in the finals of Tuesday night’s post-In Your House edition of NXT 2.0. Perez has won a contract for a future championship match of her choice.

Toxic Attraction confronted Perez and Cora Jade, who had come to the ring to celebrate with her friend after tonight’s tournament finals. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose told Perez she’ll never win the championship from her, and they fought, while Indi Hartwell came out to help Jade fight off NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

WWE Hall of Famer and Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels congratulated the former Rok-C on her victory on Twitter following the bout.

“CONGRATS!!! FIRST. EVER! #NXTBreakout #WWENXT,” Michaels wrote.

Perez responded to Michaels and wrote, “I just made history in the WWE. 10 year old me is screaming. THANK YOU @ShawnMichaels [crying face emoji] [heart emoji] #WWENXT”

There’s no news on when Perez will compete for her title shot.

The brackets for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, as well as highlights from the tournament finals, are included below:

FIRST ROUND

* Nikkita Lyons defeated Arianna Grace

* Fallon Henley defeated Sloane Jacobs

* Roxanne Perez defeated Kiana James

* Lash Legend defeated Tatum Paxley

SEMI-FINALS

* Tiffany Stratton (replacing the injured Nikkita Lyons) defeated Fallon Henley

* Roxanne Perez defeated Lash Legend

FINALS: JUNE 7

* Roxanne Perez defeated Tiffany Stratton

