Royal Rampage Battle Royal And Trios Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

For next Friday’s Rampage episode, AEW has announced the return of the two-ring Royal Rampage Battle Royal.

On this week’s AEW Rampage, Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, and Isiah Kassidy revealed that they will compete in the Royal Rampage Battle Royal. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh have all confirmed their participation in the match.

The first Royal Rampage Battle Royal took place last year at the Rampage tapings, which took place after the Blood & Guts Dynamite, so they could use the double-ring setup. There were 20 competitors in total, with 10 in each ring. Two wrestlers begin in each ring, then every minute, a new wrestler enters the match, alternating rings, until the final two wrestlers from each ring compete. Tossing the opponent over the top rope is the only way to win.

The current AEW World Trios Champion Brody King won last year’s Royal Rampage Battle Royal to earn a title match against then-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, which Moxley won. It’s unclear how many people will compete in this year’s Royal Rampage Battle Royal, or whether the winner will face AEW World Champion MJF.

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn will also face QTV’s Powerhouse Hobbs, Johnny TV, and QT Marshall on next week’s Rampage.

The July 21 episode of AEW Rampage will be taped on Wednesday at the TD Garden in Boston, immediately following the conclusion of Blood & Guts Dynamite.