Royal Rumble Contract Signing & No. 1 Contender Tournament Set For Next Week’s SmackDown

The lineup is shaping up already for next week’s installment of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of next week’s show in Detroit, Michigan, a big segment and match have been made official for the second-to-last WWE on FOX show leading into this year’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view.

The show next week in Detroit will feature the official Undisputed WWE Universal Championship contract signing with Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens.

Also, the SmackDown Tag-Team Title Contender Tournament will kick off, with Sheamus & Drew McIntyre vs. The Viking Raiders in a first-round showdown.

