Ruby Riott Posts First Comments On WWE Departure

Ruby Riott posted a new Instagram message this morning, which is her first statement since being released from WWE on Wednesday. As reported before on PWMania, WWE released Ruby, Braun Strowman, Lana, Aleister Black, Santana Garrett & Murphy.

Ruby thanked everyone for their support and commented on how her career is far from over. Here is the full message posted today-

Well… here it goes.

I’ve never been good at this sort of stuff. Yesterday in a matter of minutes, my life changed very drastically. But after some tears, some panic and a full box of Oreos, I was able look back at how lucky I’ve been to accomplish what have. I never thought I’d make it to WWE. I’ve been honored to be apart of a Squad of the most incredible women I’ve ever met, I’ve gotten to see the world, share locker rooms with some of the most talented women I know, some of which I’ve made lifelong friendships with. I’ve gotten to meet fans that were just like me, introverted kids, who never quite felt like they fit in. And between the locker room and those fans, I felt like I belonged and I’m so grateful for that feeling. With that, I am overwhelmed by the amount of calls/texts/tweets and support that I have received from former coworkers, friends, family and fans. Thank you so much for the kind words. You’ll never know how much it helped. As for what’s next….in the beginning “Heidi Lovelace” was given to me, at the end “Ruby Riott” was taken away. So I don’t know what I’ll be called or where I’ll end up. But please know this is far from over. Thank you.