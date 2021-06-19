Ruby Riott Reveals What Was Originally Planned For The Riott Squad

During an appearance on The Wrestling Perspectives podcast, former WWE star Ruby Riott talked about what was originally planned for the Riott Squad faction consisting of herself, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan:

“From what I understand, we weren’t supposed to last more than six weeks. It was supposed to be like an entry and then we’d go our separate ways. We didn’t change anything about our characters to adhere to each other, we just stayed ourselves. What ended up happening was those three very different characters ended working well together and in contrast, so they kept us together. It’s one of the most amazing parts of my career, working with those girls. Since it wasn’t supposed to go anywhere, we were able to morph it into what we thought it should be.” I was also told that [Vince McMahon] had seen Suicide Squad and he wanted a Joker, a Harley Quinn, and a beast. Then, the Riott Squad was born. I don’t know how much truth there was to that, it was a rumor, but I wouldn’t doubt it. A lot of my career was right place right time.”