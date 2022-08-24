Ruby Soho Comments On Her Peak Moment Thus Far In AEW

Ruby Soho appeared at the recent Galaxy Con for an in-depth virtual signing covering all things pro wrestling.

During the appearance, the AEW women’s division contender spoke about her memorable entrance performed live by Rancid for the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view being the peak of her career thus far.

“At Double or Nothing when Rancid played me out, I peaked. I will never be cooler than that moment ever,” said Soho. “I should have just retired because it’s all downhill from there.”

She continued, “That was honestly something that I never thought in a million years that I would ever be able to experience. I’m so grateful to Tony Khan for orchestrating that and making that happen.”

Check out the complete Ruby Soho interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.