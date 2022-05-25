Ruby Soho Praises Tony Khan for Valuing the Roster, Talks on AEW’s Vibe

Ruby Soho recently spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson on how AEW President, CEO, General Manager, and Head Of Creative Tony Khan appreciates the roster.

Soho was asked how AEW differs from other companies regarding vibe and how it keeps talents engaged.

“Yeah, no I think one of the things, it’s kind of ingrained in us, I think it’s important to keep us on our toes, you know, in the wrestling industry is that everyone is replaceable,” she responded. “It’s to kind of let us know that, you know, you got to give it your all, to give it 100% every week because we never know what’s going to happen. And you know, I’m a prime example of that. But I think the vibe is different. It’s not necessarily, I don’t go out there and give it all for fear of being replaced.

“I think if you go out there and give it our all because we know we are valued by our company. We’re valued by our boss. He cares about us personally and professionally. And he does see things in a very specific way and he sees potential in all of us. And I think it’s very niche to us as performers, like he knows that the spot may be right for me, but it might not be right for someone else or vice versa. So I think it’s a much more positive motivational tool as opposed to, you know, doing it out of fear.”

On AEW Rampage this Friday, Soho will wrestle Kris Statlander in the semi-finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. The winner of that match will meet the winner of tonight’s Dynamite match between Britt Baker and Toni Storm in the tournament finals at Double Or Nothing on Sunday.