Ruby Soho Says 2022 Was a “Roller Coaster” Year for Her, Comments on Broken Nose

Ruby Soho reflected on her 2022 in an interview with Busted Open Radio.

She said, “2022 has been a roller coaster. It has been me, trying to kind of, kind of find my footing here in AEW, exactly what my role, where I fit in, who I want to present myself as, and obviously getting injured and being out for three months and then, kind of mentally, dealing with that.”

Ruby also discussed her recent broken nose injury:

“I had no time to prepare for it. It’s such a change in lifestyle in such a quick period of time so your brain has to have time to get used to where you’re at now.” Soho later continued about her struggle with her nose. “I had actually broken my nose probably several times prior to my most recent break. When I got it broken the last time … I had never felt that kind of pain before in my life.”

You can check out the complete show below: