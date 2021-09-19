Ruby Soho Speaks On Why Fans Are So Connected To The AEW Roster

Ruby Soho did an interview with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, to discuss a wide range of topics including the AEW fanbase.

“I think one of the best things about AEW is, and why our fans are so amazing, they see everyone on our roster as the most authentic version of themselves and I think they respond to that.

I think that’s why they’re so connected and so rumbustious and so involved is because they can see, this is who this person is and they can relate to that.”

So I think that’s one of the beautiful things about this place, it’s just a wide variety from all different walks of life, all different kinds of people that are truly true to themselves.”