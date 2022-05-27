Ruby Soho Speaks Out on the Ongoing WWE Situation With Sasha Banks and Naomi

AEW’s Ruby Soho recently spoke with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri on the ongoing WWE situation with Sasha Banks and Naomi following their recent walk-out at RAW, and how they left the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Soho discussed her friendship with Banks and Naomi and how she understands their perspectives.

“I’m a very firm believer in everybody’s career and everybody’s experiences are different. No matter what company you work for, no matter who you are or what level you feel like you’re on or what level people portray you to be on,” Soho said. “I feel like everyone’s experiences are different. I have for a long time considered Sasha and Naomi to be friends of mine. If that in the moment and in their heart of hearts is what they felt like they needed to do, then I can only understand from an outside perspective because you never know with that kind of stuff. You never know what they’re experiencing, what their journey is like to that point and why they felt like they needed to do what they needed to do. But at the end of the day, you can only just try and see them for who they are as people. And I adore them.

“So whatever they felt like they needed to do, I understand. Everybody handles things differently. Everybody has different experiences. So until you’re in the shoes of that person, you can’t always say what you would do. It’s definitely one of those things where I’m glad that they did what was best for them and what they felt was right at the time. I’m always for people standing up for themselves regardless of the circumstances. So if that’s what they felt like they needed to do. 100%.”

“I adore my friends. I adore my friends. Honestly. Those girls in that locker room I have lifelong friendships with. I will continue to carry that with me in my heart for the rest of my life,” Soho added.

You can watch the interview below: