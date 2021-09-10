Ruby Soho Talks About Her Debut With AEW At The 2021 All Out PPV

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ruby Soho talked about her debut with AEW following the 2021 All Out PPV. During an interview with SI.com, Soho further discussed joining the company:

“My heart was beating all the way up in my neck. Up until All Out, I didn’t know that was possible. I fell back in love with professional wrestling at that moment. I was elated. These people accepted me. They understand me; they understood my journey. That gave me a fire I haven’t felt in a long time. These people were ready to see me thrive, and there is no better stage to do that than in AEW.”

“Choosing AEW wasn’t a difficult decision. I had been a fan of AEW long before I left WWE. I could sense there was something very special and very different about this company. Now that I’m here, I am beginning to realize it was the home I have always been searching for. This is where I belong, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to be here.”