Ruby Soho Undergoes Successful Surgery (Photo)

Ruby Soho need surgery to repair the broken nose she sustained one month ago while competing at AEW All Out.

She underwent surgery on Monday, and on Tuesday morning she posted a selfie of herself to social media with the caption, “Finally! After a month since breaking my nose at All Out. The countdown begins until I can breathe again, can’t you see my excitement?!”

In their attempt to win the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles, Soho and Ortiz paired up to take on Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara. Conti finished the match by pinning Soho after delivering a knee strike to the face of Soho. A referee helped Soho to the backstage area, and as she made her way there, she was holding her nose as blood came out.

Late last month, the AEW star said that she will require surgery for the injuries, which included a broken nose in two places and a “mess of a septum.”

Because of the injury, Soho was unable to perform at a 1PW show scheduled to take place on October 1 in the United Kingdom. She will now eagerly anticipate working the 1PW event that will take place on February 18, 2023.