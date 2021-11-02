Ruby Soho Wants The TBS Women’s Title, Talks Main Eventing AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo interviewed AEW’s Ruby Soho about a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Being part of the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam main event along with Britt Baker:

“It meant so much more than just a really big match, or even a title match. It meant to me that AEW trusted me and that to me means the world because I want to be able to grab the ball and for them to never see it again. I want to be able to be part of these milestones, to be a part of these things. On a show that has Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega in it and for us to be the main event was huge to me. I still have a hard time being on the same flyers as them, seeing like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega and then there’s me. It’s still mind blowing to me, I still can’t wrap my head around it. But it was an honor honestly, this was a historical AEW Dynamite…I felt spoiled, I felt honored, I felt pressure, I felt all of these things. So the fact that I was trusted enough to be in that position meant the world to me and I really felt in that moment that I had to deliver.

I needed to prove to myself that I could still do it, that this is where I belonged and this where I am supposed to be, and it was a lot of proving to myself and proving to them (the fans) that is why you’re happy to see me and to Tony ‘this is why you allowed me to part of this historial Dynamite.’ So It was a lot of proving.”

Working with Britt Baker:

“Brit has continuously impressed me, over the last few years, just watching her. I knew her when she first broke in on the independents when she was just bright-eyed-bushy-tailed-ready-to-learn-everything and super new to the game. Seeing her growth over the last few years has been incredibly impressive, but stepping into the ring with her and going toe-to-toe on the mic with her is a completely different story, I was even more impressed . I was seeing a completely different woman in front of me than I had seen years ago. The amount of growth that she’s done is very impressive. There’s a reason why she is our champion at this moment. I was very impressed with her but also at the same time I had to remind myself, “I’ve been doing this for a while and I knew her when she was that like new girl on the block’ So I had to give myself yet another pep talk {laughs} and be like ‘okay you’re meant to be here. If you want to make it here you gotta roll with the big dogs.’”

The announcement of the TBS Women’s Championship:

“I was thrilled, it’s just crazy to me that I’ve been here for such a short period of time and so many milestones have already happened which just shows how quick and fast the growth of this company is happening and how seriously all of us are taking pride in our work and representing AEW. It made me even more proud to be part of the team to kinda make history as one of the first companies to have a title like this one. I think that the importance that has been placed on the tournament itself and how seriously all of us are taking it, the matchups are absolutely amazing. It’s really showing how important this title is to our division as a whole. We all now have something else to fight for and it’s going to create even more amazing matchups that have so much more at stake and now with this being part of history, all of us want to be part of history, so we all want to be the first. Everybody wants to be the first because no one ever forgets the first. So much is at stake and so much is riding on this which is bringing out the absolute most amazing fight that we all have. We’re reaching deep down as much as we can because we want to be the champion and I think it’s really amazing what AEW is doing. It’s making milestones, not only in the company itself but in the women’s industry as well.”

Wanting to win the TBS Women’s Championship:

“It would mean everything. It would be validation first for the last 11 years of my career. It’s not just validation since I’ve been here. It’s been validation since my previous time with WWE, my previous time in the independents working for 10 bucks and driving 12 hours and cars breaking down and things like that. I have never held a title on national television in the time span that I’ve been a part of and I really feel this is something that making history and being the first and representing the title with honor and fighting tooth and nail, like really defend it, would mean the world to me and I am going to do absolutely everything that i can to be that first champion.”