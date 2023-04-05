Rules For MJF Day Revealed, MJF On Saving Pro Wrestling Again, Receives City Key (Photos)

On tonight’s Dynamite from Long Island, New York, AEW World Champion MJF says he will once again save pro wrestling.

MJF took to Twitter to say, “Today. I save professional wrestling…..again.”

Tonight’s Dynamite will feature a MJF Day celebration. The man himself took to Twitter to announce the following MJF Day rules:

* If you see MJF, you have to admit he’s better than you and you know it, then hand him 50 bucks.

* Everyone who attends UBS Arena must come with a scarf or be refused entry.

* Everyone who attends the show must buy MJF merch or be escorted of the premises.

* Everyone who is not attending the show must buy MJF merch at shopaew.com.

* When you wake up on MJF Day you must listen to at least 3 songs by the following artists: Louis Prima, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Sammy Davis Jr. and Justin Bieber.

* And lastly, if you see a homeless person on the street kick them in the ribs.

He captioned the rules with, “If there is spelling or punctuation issues I didn’t make this. Deal with it.”

On a related note, MJF made an appearance this week in Oyster Bay, NY to receive the key to the town, which is close to his hometown of Plainview, NY on Long Island, and the host city for tonight’s Dynamite. Town Supervisor Joe Saladino presented the key to MJF, as seen in the photos and video below. April 5 has now been declared MJF Day going forward.

You can see the aforementioned posts below:

Today. I save professional wrestling…..again. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 5, 2023

IT’S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/u39vCDgLi8 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 5, 2023

A huge congratulations to #AEW World Champion @The_MJF! The Long Island, NY native, hailing from Plainview, was given the key to the Town of Oyster Bay today, ahead of #AEWDynamite LIVE THIS WEDNESDAY at the @UBSArena at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS pic.twitter.com/wFwokljJK3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 3, 2023

The charity subsection I give money to is the “Find larger mansions for long islanders fund” Please help the rich get richer. https://t.co/xqROkj4GdV — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 3, 2023

It was all a dream… SIKE ITS A REALITY!!!!!!! #Betterthanyou MJF DAY BABY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6OFRs9Ukqu — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 31, 2023