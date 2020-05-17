Rules Revealed For WWE’s Brand to Brand Invitation

On this week’s edition of Smackdown, Michael Cole explained the rules of the Brand to Brand invitation.

Cole revealed that superstars will be allowed to appear on the opposite brand four times a year.

It wasn’t explained what would happen if AJ Styles, a RAW superstar, won the Intercontinental Title tournament. Styles will be using the first of his four appearances on next week’s Smackdown in a tournament match against Shinsuke Nakamura.