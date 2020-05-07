Rumor On Money In The Bank Ladder Matches, Rhea Ripley Corrects Charlotte Flair

– As previously noted, WWE has already filmed the Money in the Bank ladder matches for Sunday’s PPV. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding the matches:

“At one point, the plan was to go back and forth from the taped material to the live content over the course of the show to give the impression of the MITB match competitors ‘battling’ through WWE HQ over the course of the night.”

– On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley made her first appearance on WWE television since Wrestlemania 36. Ripley attacked Charlotte after Charlotte was disqualified in a match with Io Shirai. Ripley responded to a post from Charlotte regarding what happened: