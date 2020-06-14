Rumor Killer and Reason Why AJ Styles Was Moved To The WWE SmackDown Brand

There is an internet rumor that AJ Styles moved to Smackdown from RAW because of real-life issues with Paul Heyman:

I've heard a couple of versions of the story but it is all basically the same thing. AJ Styles had a horrible time on Raw. Him and Heyman didn't get along & he couldn't handle the banter as the locker room would make fun of him and his politics/conspiracy theories. — SoDuTw (@SoDuTw) June 13, 2020

Dave Meltzer addressed this rumor on F4WOnline.com’s message board:

“Actually the reason was that he was furious that Gallows & Anderson were fired. Blamed Heyman. Classic case of JR/JJ/Laurinaitis syndrome. Vince is the one who made the decision but I suppose he felt Heyman could have fought him on it. So he wanted to go to the side where the guy in charge isn’t fighting Vince on something like that either.”