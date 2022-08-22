Rumor Killer on AEW Dynamite Getting Cut to a 1 Hour Show

A rumor about AEW Dynamite being shortened to one hour recently has been making the rounds on social media.

The rumor is apparently spreading because Warner Bros. Discovery is dissatisfied with the show. This is untrue. PWMania.com can confirm that AEW Dynamite won’t be shortened to an hour, and Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly pleased with AEW.

Dave Meltzer dismissed the rumor about the show being cut back. Most weeks, AEW Dynamite is the top program on Wednesday nights, and all indications are that Warner Bros. Discovery would like to keep the program.

The big question is whether AEW can obtain a significant increase for the rights to Dynamite and Rampage. Their ratings are high enough to keep executives happy, so cutting the show would be counterproductive.