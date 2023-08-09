Rumor Killer On If WWE Considered An Alternative Ending To SummerSlam’s Tribal Combat Match

As PWMania.com previously reported, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was injured during a Tribal Combat Match against Jey Uso at the WWE SummerSlam premium live event from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jimmy Uso returned at the end to cost his brother the match.

There had been some speculation as to whether WWE had considered a different finish to the bout, possibly with Jey Uso going over.

In an interview with McGuire on Wrestling, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that WWE never considered it.

Meltzer said, “I don’t…I’d never heard anyone even discuss that as a possibility. Yeah. You know, I mean, look, they’ve already got, you know, whatever it is, they’ve got plans going for Roman as champion for months down the line. So Jey wasn’t gonna win. I know you could make the same thing about, well, you know, that’s why Cody and Sami shouldn’t have won, but, you know, Sami was much hotter than Jay. and whatever they had their direction that they were gonna go and with Cody, you know, they could’ve had Cody win, they could’ve had Cody lose. The fact is, the business stayed good, so they weren’t wrong. I mean, could you say business might have been better with Cody? I think a little bit for the first couple of months, but this was their direction. They wanna build it, and they, you know, I got to think Cody’s eventually winning it. So it’s just a question of, you know, keeping him hot enough and, you know, Brock did a great job with Cody. I think that was Brock’s best match in years.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



