Rumor Killer on Mercedes Mone’s NJPW’s Deal

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, bet on herself after feuding with WWE and was released from the company, where she rose to fame.

She made her NJPW debut on January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom after being released from her non-compete in January. She appeared after IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI successfully defended her title and attacked the former WWE star.

On February 18 at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, Mone will square off against KAIRI for the championship.

According to a report from December, Mone would earn more money from her NJPW contract than Chris Jericho would have from his employment there from 2018 to 2020, including his appearances at Wrestle Kingdom events.

In a tweet at the time, Jericho ruled this out, “For the record, the money I reportedly made during my run with @njpw1972 from 2018-2020 online currently is completely wrong. I never had a flat per appearance deal, I was paid according to the event. And I made more per event than I did for MOST of my Wrestlemania matches.”

For the record, the money I reportedly made during my run with @njpw1972 from 2018-2020 online currently is completely wrong. I never had a flat per appearance deal, I was paid according to the event. And I made more per event than I did for MOST of my Wrestlemania matches. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 16, 2022

This week, the rumor was spreading once more. Mone is not bringing in more money than Jericho did, according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer wrote, “The story that was going around that Mercedes Mone was making more than Chris Jericho made here is incorrect. It’s not even close. The money is not at the level she could get with WWE or AEW. It’s certainly very good money on a per appearance basis, but that would tell you she’s doing it for the experience and “bucket list” idea of wanting to at one point in her prime work against the top Japanese women wrestlers in Japan.”

Mone’s next two matches are scheduled by NJPW. Click here to read more about that.