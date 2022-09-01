Rumor Killer on Miro Asking for His AEW Release

There is reportedly no truth to the rumors that Miro has asked AEW to release him from his contract.

Today, there was a rumor that Miro had asked for his AEW release; however, Fightful Select reports that numerous sources who would be knowledgeable about such a situation have dismissed the story.

Following his release from WWE on April 15, 2020, Miro made his debut for AEW on the September 9, 2020 episode of Dynamite. He re-signed with the company toward the end of 2021. It was reported that he signed a new five-year deal with the company toward the end of last year, which will keep him employed until the beginning of 2026. The former AEW TNT Champion mentioned earlier this year that he had given the company a deal on his first contract, and that he was angling for much bigger money on his second contract. Miro reportedly received the salary increase he desired.

In an earlier post on Twitter this week, Miro offered some words of wisdom to professional wrestlers who, like he has been this year, have found themselves off of television for whatever reason.

“Being upset about not being on the show is a good thing. Now use that feeling and get better. Keep training, believing and don’t be complacent,” he wrote in the viral tweet below.

Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting will be teaming up to take on Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews in a six-man match that will take place during the AEW All Out pay-per-view on Sunday. This will be Miro’s fourth match of 2022, and his first since competing in the Fatal 4 Way to crown the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion at Forbidden Door on June 26, which also included Black, Clark Connors, and champion PAC.