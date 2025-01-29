Rumor Killer On Possible 40-Person Royal Rumble Matches

With WWE Royal Rumble 2025 just days away, the excitement is building as Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN, prepares to host one of WWE’s most anticipated events. As the official start of the road to WrestleMania 41, speculation is running wild about potential surprise returns, special appearances, and last-minute match additions.

WWE has yet to officially announce the main event, but the expectation is that the Men’s Royal Rumble Match will close the show.

The following matches have been confirmed for the event:

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Tag Team Championship Two-Out-of-Three Falls Match: DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

Despite rumors, Fightful Select has reported that a 40-person Royal Rumble match is not in WWE’s plans and has never been discussed. However, with WWE’s history of bringing back former stars for surprise appearances, speculation is growing over potential returns.

One major WWE star who has been sidelined for months is reportedly scheduled to be in town, with hopes of receiving medical clearance in time to appear at the event. Additionally, a Hall of Famer has also been discussed for the event.

With high stakes, title implications, and the road to WrestleMania at stake, Royal Rumble 2025 is shaping up to be a historic event. Stay tuned for further updates as WWE finalizes its plans for this highly anticipated show.