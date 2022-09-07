Rumor Killer on Ricky Starks and Backstage News on His Match at AEW All Out

After Ricky Starks’s match at AEW All Out on Sunday, where he was defeated quickly by his former tag team partner Powerhouse Hobbs, there have been a lot of questions and rumors surrounding him, particularly concerning his health and status.

According to Fightful Select, the rumors that Starks might be injured are not true, he is healthy and ready to compete. There were also rumors that Starks asked to be released from his AEW contract, and other rumors that claimed he just signed a new contract, but all of those rumors have been denied by AEW sources.

Prior to the start of All Out, it was revealed that Hobbs will be receiving a push, but there was no indication that their match would end in the manner in it did. It was reported that Starks and Hobbs had planned to use more time for their match at All Out, but the match ended up taking less time than expected.

Starks delivered a heated promo, which can be seen below in the Road to Buffalo video that was released for tonight’s episode of Dynamite. In the promo, Starks said that he thought this would be a homecoming or the breakthrough moment that everyone has been waiting for, but Hobbs managed to get the better of him. He continued by issuing a warning to Hobbs and The Factory, telling them that one day they will understand that they shouldn’t mess with him, and he went on to say this. The promo begins around the 8:45 mark.