Rumor Killer on Thunder Rosa Asking for Her AEW Release

There was a rumor circulating that Thunder Rosa had allegedly submitted a release request to AEW. That is not the case, despite what you may have heard.

It was confirmed by Bryan Alvarez that Rosa did not make a request to be released. Alvarez confirmed, “Thunder Rosa did not request her release.”

Following her announcement that she is dealing with a back injury, Rosa is currently taking some time off from work. There have been contradictory reports regarding the cause of her absence from television, but regardless of what’s going on, she is still employed by AEW.

AEW’s Women’s World Championship is currently held by Rosa. Toni Storm, the current Interim AEW Women’s World Champion, is scheduled to compete against her at some point after she makes her return in order to unify both titles.

