Rumor Killer On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Bad Bunny Wearing WWF Logo On SmackDown

Rey Mysterio and his LWO partner Zelina Vega competed in the main event against Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day on Friday’s WWE SmackDown.

After the match, the heel faction attacked the two babyfaces who had gone over until the rest of the LWO arrived to make the save, with Bunny joining them. Later, he put on a LWO shirt to officially join the group.

This was done to build up to Bunny’s Street Fight with Priest at tonight’s WWE Backlash. Bunny was wearing an interesting jacket before putting on the shirt, which featured an old WWE logo from the World Wrestling Federation days.

After being sued two years prior by the World Wildlife Fund (also WWF), an environmental organization now known as the World Wide Fund for Nature, after Vince McMahon’s company (Titan Sports) violated a 1994 agreement that called for limited use of the WWF initials overseas, mostly in merchandising, the WWF changed its name to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 2002.

McMahon was said to be upset for wearing the WWF logo and would be suspended for 90 days, even though Bunny isn’t expected to work any more matches for the time being.

Twitter inside Boozer 666, who has previously broken WWE news, dismissed the rumor.