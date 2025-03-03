Rumor Killer On WWE Changing Elimination Chamber Winner

The co-main event of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 featured a high-stakes Men’s Elimination Chamber match, with John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins battling for a chance to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

In a shocking conclusion, John Cena won the match, securing his WrestleMania title shot. However, the bigger story came after the match, as Cena turned heel, aligning himself with The Rock in a move that stunned the WWE Universe.

During the match, Damian Priest rolled up Drew McIntyre for an elimination. However, McIntyre quickly got his revenge, attacking Priest and setting him up to be eliminated. Their confrontation has now set the stage for an expected one-on-one match at WrestleMania 41.

Leading up to the event, rumors circulated that WWE had originally planned for McIntyre to win the Chamber match before changing course. However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has refuted this speculation, reporting that McIntyre was never scheduled to win the match in the first place.

With WrestleMania 41 now just weeks away, Cena’s heel turn, his upcoming title match against Cody Rhodes, and McIntyre’s looming clash with Priest are set to shape the event’s biggest storylines.