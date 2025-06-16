Rumor Killer On WWE NXT Taping At Iconic ECW Arena

Despite recent buzz online, WWE NXT is not heading to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia for an upcoming television taping, according to a new report from PWInsiderElite.com.

The iconic venue—known to fans around the world as the original ECW Arena—was rumored to be a future site for an NXT taping, potentially set ahead of a scheduled AEW residency in the building. However, that speculation has now been debunked.

PWInsider spoke directly with 2300 Arena management, who confirmed that no WWE or NXT event is currently booked at the venue. Instead, the arena is preparing to host AEW for the first time, along with the return of Ring of Honor, under Tony Khan’s leadership.

The building’s team also acknowledged the emotional full-circle moment for AEW President Tony Khan, who famously attended ECW events there as a fan in the 1990s.

While WWE has been expanding NXT’s touring schedule in 2025, it appears a visit to this legendary Philadelphia location isn’t on the roadmap—at least not for now.

