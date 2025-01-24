Rumor Killer On WWE WrestleMania 2027 Host City Speculation

As WWE gears up for WrestleMania 41 this April in Las Vegas, speculation continues about the host cities for future WrestleMania events.

In June 2024, WWE and Indiana Sports Corp announced a landmark deal to bring WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble to Indianapolis over the coming years. The deal kicks off with the 2025 Royal Rumble, set for February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium, which will also host a two-night SummerSlam and a two-night WrestleMania in future years. Additionally, Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and other WWE events will be held across various cities in Indiana, including Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Evansville.

However, in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer clarified rumors about WrestleMania returning to Indianapolis in 2027, stating, “Rumors of WrestleMania in 2027 in Indianapolis aren’t true. There is a WrestleMania date coming to Indianapolis, but it’s many years from now, I believe in the early 2030s.”

The last time WrestleMania was held in Indianapolis was in 1992 with WrestleMania VIII at the Hoosier Dome. That event featured memorable matches such as Roddy Piper defending the Intercontinental Championship against Bret Hart, Ric Flair defending the WWE Championship against Randy Savage, and Hulk Hogan facing Sid Justice. For now, fans will have to wait longer than initially expected for WrestleMania to return to the Circle City.