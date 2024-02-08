Rumor Killer On WWE’s WrestleMania Plans For The Rock, Roman Reigns And Cody Rhodes

WWE’s WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Event is just hours away, and the company is expected to announce The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at the event, after The Rock replaced Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Although not confirmed, it is believed that Rhodes will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at the event. Given the fan backlash, there has been speculation that WWE could do Rock vs. Reigns on night one and Rhodes vs. Reigns on night two, or vice versa, instead of Rhodes pursuing the World Championship.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that whatever WWE plans for the three men will not be a triple threat match, as some have speculated.

“Whatever they’re doing, whether it’s a three-way which I was told, it was not going to be, but whether it’s them doing two matches, where Roman wrestles twice, or how they make this thing work. I was told it will likely be completed by the end of the press conference if that is the plan. ,” Meltzer stated.