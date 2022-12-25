Rumor Killer Regarding Orange Cassidy’s AEW Contract Status

A recent report has shot down a rumor regarding Orange Cassidy’s AEW contract status.

There were rumors that Cassidy was employed by AEW without a contract. This is untrue, according to Fightful Select, who also confirmed that Cassidy is under contract.

On the October 12th episode of Dynamite, Cassidy defeated PAC to claim the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. He most recently defended the title on the December 9th episode of Rampage and competed on Friday night’s $300,000 Dollar Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royal.