Rumor Killer Regarding Rey Mysterio’s WWE Status

There has been internet speculation about Rey Mysterio’s WWE status due to his contract reportedly expiring in September. Some felt that Mysterio being thrown off the roof by Baron Corbin at Money in the Bank was done to write Mysterio out of storylines.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case with Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noting the following:

“Not sure if this is an issue, but Mysterio isn’t going anywhere.”

During his recent podcast, Jim Ross also commented on Mysterio and believed that Mysterio signed a new deal with WWE:

“Rey is a different breed of cat, Conrad. He’s a different cruiserweight. He had that moveset that was absolutely amazing. He was new, he was fresh, he had a great look. The mask is a big deal for him but Rey Mysterio was a legitimate star long before [WWE]. He just got better and better. I think he signed a new contract again with WWE, which is good at this stage of the game. He was a little different breed of cat. You can’t compare Rey Mysterio to all of the other cruiserweights because he was that much better and on a different level in my estimation.”