Rumor Killer: Vince McMahon Not Launching New Wrestling Venture With FOX

Despite recent speculation, Vince McMahon is not planning a return to the wrestling industry.

On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Conrad Thompson mentioned hearing rumors that McMahon had considered rehiring former WWE executives and had spoken with experienced wrestling cameramen about a potential new project. There was even speculation that FOX could be involved as a partner.

However, on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez addressed the situation, with Meltzer confirming that McMahon is not making a comeback to wrestling.

Meltzer: “I mean, he’s not starting a wrestling promotion. I can tell you that.”

Alvarez: “But he wants to start a company.”

Meltzer: “Oh, he’s starting an entertainment company, yeah. There was stuff floating around yesterday about him starting a wrestling company, and those close to him say, ‘No, that is not happening.’ I mean, logic would tell you the same thing. I don’t think people really understand.”

Alvarez: “He can’t. He would be immediately number four.”

Meltzer: “He could get up to number three.”

Alvarez: “I mean, he probably could at some point. But I mean, initially, at the very beginning.”

Meltzer: “He could surpass TNA there.”

Alvarez: “At some point, he would, but I mean, at the beginning, they’ve [got] all the best talent, I shouldn’t say all the best talent, but most of the best talent is all locked up right now.”

